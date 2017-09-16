Beach bar owner pleads for his business to remain open

Basseterre, St. Kitts – A local entrepreneur is pleading with the government to be allowed to keep his beach bar at the southeast peninsula after he had been ordered to remove the building by the end of this month.

Dwight Molinueaux who owns and operates the beach bar called “Going To The Beach,” has told the Observer that despite doing the requested paperwork and paying the taxes, he has been asked to remove his structure on the beach.

“The Inland Revenue gave me permission and a valid license to run the beach activities, then I built up a bar, and the building board now comes and tells me that I have 28 days to remove it,” he said.

He explained that he paid $7,000 to have a valid license and doesn’t know why he was told that he has to remove the structure

“Other people are working over there, some of them illegal, as well, and they are not telling them, but for some reason they want me off the beach, but I am paying the taxes for the use of the beach,” he said. “I am very concerned because the tourist season is coming up and I am hoping to have some input into it.”

Molineaux explained that he had been operating on the beach for years and only recently took the decision to expand his business. “I was operating on the sand for about three years, but now I realize that I need to establish myself, so I take a little action with the permission of a government official,” he said.

He also noted that he had not been given a rationale as to why he is not allowed to have the structure and is planning on meeting with relevant authorities from the Building Board and Planning Unit to sort out the matter. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of legal action.

“They have not given me any reason why I cannot build on the beach,” he said. “My next plan of action is to take it to the authorities and if they can’t do anything, I may have to press charges with a lawyer. That’s what I have to do. I also want to ask the government to be lenient. I am a citizen, a natural man from St. Kitts, and that is not fair.”

He added that he has three people employed at his bar and thought the entire situation was unfair. “It is unfair and there are a lot of people who want things to do,” he said. “I employ people and I have a lot of experience with tourists. I have been in this industry for 20 years.”

He also called on the authorities to better handle sanitation on the beaches, including the placement of restrooms. “The tourists have to go in the bush to urinate, and stool over there is in an awful mess. I had to clean it up the other day.”