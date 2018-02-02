All beaches in St. Kitts and Nevis are public, says PM

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Public beaches in St. Kitts and Nevis will remain open and accessible to the general public, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris reaffirmed on Thursday.

At his monthly press conference held at Government Headquarters, Harris mentioned that three new luxury hotels are showing interest in operating in St. Kitts and Nevis. One of the developments will be a Ritz Carlton Resort at the Southeast Peninsula. The only Park Hyatt in the Caribbean is also located at the Southeast Peninsula.

The prime minister said that the government was committed to protecting the rights of all citizens and residents, particularly when it comes to public areas.

“Your government will stand for justice for all – both small and large,” he said. “Our constitution and our laws demand no less. We will uphold the spirit and content of the law as they relate to access to our beaches and I don’t know how many times I will have to say that all beaches are public beaches in St. Kitts and Nevis. We pledge that under the Team Unity administration there will be no diminution in terms of adherence.”

The prime minister added “if we have to fight, we will fight to enforce the law on behalf of our local people in St. Kitts and Nevis. We will work with developers to ensure that their deep sense of social responsibility encourages them to create appropriate facilities and amenities for local people to offer a high quality product or service to visitors to our islands.”