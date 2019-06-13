By Kenichi Serino

A blaze at All B’s Bar in Douglas Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning left one person dead, Cleveland “Gregory” Collins, a local farmer and cook loved by his family and co-workers.

Police said they received a call about the fire at about 3am and responded with Fire and Rescue Services.

After the fire was extinguished, officials discovered the body of Collins, 64, laying on the floor of the establishment.

The fire gutted All B’s Bar, leaving behind only a caved metal roof, concrete walls and some metal fixtures.

Standing next to the wreckage on Thursday afternoon were a few of Collins’ family members. Eugene Collins told The Observer that Gregory rose early every morning to do his work as a cook at All B’s Bar before starting his day of farm work in Douglas Estate.

His brother Forest Collins, who worked the farm with Gregory, said cooking and farming were two of his interests and were part of a family tradition.

“He came from a farming family and a cooking family. He was known for making the best johnny cakes,” said Forest Collins.

“He was everybody’s friend. A people person. He talked to everyone and had fun. He was a lovely spirit.”

“This is a serious loss we didn’t expect at all,” said Collins.

The owner of All B’s Bar was not available for comment. However, a family member said the family had known Gregory for a long time.

“He was a wonderful fellow who was very much a part of our life,” she said.

“It’s just a tragic disaster.”

Police said in a statement that the scene of the fire had been processed and items of evidential value were taken into custody. Police are continuing their investigation into the fire.