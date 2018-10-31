BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The process to execute Phase Two of the main road rehabilitation project in St. Kitts officially begins today with the launch of the tendering stage.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, announced that Phase 1 was essentially complete. This consisted of resurfacing the stretch of road between Camps and Challengers, and constructing sidewalks, drainage systems and retention walls at various points along the island main road. Additionally, the main road has been widened and realigned at certain points. The remaining work under Phase 1 involves resurfacing the stretch of road between Conaree and Keys. This is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Minister Liburd said that Phase Two will essentially follow the same model that was used in the previous phase. As such, the work will be divided into two sections, with construction crews carrying out the various tasks.

The main activity in Phase Two will be the resurfacing of the remaining 38 kilometres of the main road from Keys on the eastern side of the island, covering Cayon, Ottley’s, Saddlers and other areas ending at Challengers.

Local contractors were commended by Minister Liburd for the work done in Phase One. Officials have encouraged local companies to enter bids for project works. The tender information will be published in local and regional media, as well as social media platforms.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has allocated $69 million for the entire island main road rehabilitation project.