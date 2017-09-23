Blast from the Past – Flash Forward

September 1998

In the aftermath of hurricane George, Prime Minister Denzil Douglas announced that the total cost of damages to homes, public schools, commercial properties and government building in St. Kitts is well past EC$1 billion. Douglas made the disclosure Sept. 22, 1998, in an address to the nation. He also declared St. Kitts a disaster area. The estimate does not include the cost of damages in Nevis, as Premier Vance Amory had yet submitted his report.

Also

On Sept. 25 , 1998, the Observer reported that the Nevis Island Administration will be assisting victims of Hurricane George.

“According to a release from the Government Information Service earlier this week, the government, through its Emergency Operation Program, will assist these [people].” Other measures of relief have also been put in place. According to the release, duty free concession on building materials will be provided for a period of three months and for one month on generators.

The administration is also in the process of setting up a fund from which materials could be bought for people who are unable to purchase the duty free material. An account has already opened at the branch St. Kitts and Nevis National Bank.

Flash Forward

The premier of Nevis, the Honourable Vance Amory, speaking a day after the storm Sept. 20 2017, noted that the damages on Nevis from Category 5 Hurricane Maria was greater than what was suffered from Hurricane Irma.

“I think our greatest concern right now is that it will take us so much longer to restore electricity,” he said. “I have seen poles [that] are down; I have seen transformers that have been knocked over; I have seen poles leaning with high tension wires. We need to get those up before we do any of the reconnection to get power to the different areas. We have had some damages to the island – main road, especially the verges. In some areas, the men are at work already to get the debris off of the roads and to get the edges the curves restored.”

He noted that the island’s roads were badly damaged in the Stoney Groove area, the area between Marion Heights, and the round about by the Delta Petroleum and the Long Point Road.

“Looking at the Charlestown port area, clearly the storm surge was very, very high and has thrown up sand and debris,” he said. “It will take us a little awhile to determine the extent of the damage and loss of coastline.”