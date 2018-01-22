Boyfriend sought in connection with Morton murder

By Monique Washington

Police are current seeking help from the general public in locating Wayne “Spyer” Chapman, said to be in his late 40s to early 50s, in connection with the death of Dawn Morton, 45. Chapman is the boyfriend of the deceased.

According to a police press release,the body of Shirley Dawn Morton of Hanleys Road was discovered in a house owned by Chapman in Buck’s Hill, Gingerland, on Sunday, Jan. 21.

“She had visible injuries to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Chandy Jacobs,” the press release states. “The scene was processed and a number of items of evidential value were taken into police custody.”

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this matter to assist by calling the Violent Crime Unit at the Cotton Ground Police Station at 469-5269, the Gingerland Police Station at 469-3448, the nearest police station or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS).

Morton’s death follows that of Cleon Browne, who was gunned down in Rawlins Village, Gingerland, Wednesday afternoon.