BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Although it was a trying year for crime fighting efforts, data gathered-to-date suggested that the number of crimes reported were down and the detection rate was set to equal or surpass the year before, according to Acting Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy. In his remarks to the troops at the Commissioner’s New Year’s Lecture this week Brandy thanked Police Officers for their hard work last year which concluded with clear results.

“Although the number of homicides was the same as 2017, thanks to Police Officers working extra duty and the assistance of the Regional Security Service, no homicides were recorded in final months of the year,” Brady said. “However, it is not a time to become comfortable or complacent.

“Let us learn from the efforts of the last quarter. We worked together successfully as a team where our presence was felt especially in hot spots and overall our operations were consistent. If we are to realise continued success in 2019, we must address areas in our discipline and communications, especially improving our internal and external communication skills. Policing is a 24-hour job, not 16 or eight.”

Acting Commissioner Brandy told the troops that the Force would place even more emphasis on community policing in 2019.

“Policing with the community is about creating real participation and a working relationship between the Police and the community. A valuable partnership where policing not only reflects and responds to the needs of the community, but where the community plays a vigorous role in delivering viable solutions.”