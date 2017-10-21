Branson, Regional Leaders Discuss Renewable Energy for Caribbean

FLORIDA, United States — Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson and CEO of BMR Energy Bruce Levy will met this week with energy industry and government leaders from across the Caribbean to discuss renewable energy development following the recent hurricanes in the region.

The storms have reinforced the need for more resilient and reliable energy systems in the region. This topic was the focus of a three-day Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) in Miami. CREF, the largest annual gathering of the Caribbean energy market, brought together regional and global influencers in renewable energy industries and included presentations from BMR Energy executives.

The political and business leaders attending CREF, who included current and former heads of state and experts from international institutions like the United Nations and World Bank, discussed how to carve the most direct paths to rebuilding with renewables in the Caribbean.

Branson, a resident of the BVI, which were devastated by Hurricane Irma, is a huge advocate of renewable energy. He hoped that a special BMR reception enhanced industry leaders’ support of his vision for an internationally-funded effort to make renewable energy the centerpiece of rebuilding efforts.

“Hurricanes Irma and Maria were devastating. It’s certain more of these intense hurricanes will be brought on by climate change in the coming years. There has never been a more important time to push for renewable energy in the Caribbean,” said Branson.

“We are bringing together international leaders and experts who are in the best position to build a cleaner, more resilient energy future for the Caribbean. BMR Energy is a prime example of these; their expertise in renewables projects will be invaluable as we build a cleaner, more resilient future across the BVI and wider Caribbean.”

CREF and the reception follow two milestones for BMR Energy: the completion of one year of operation at BMR’s award-winning, 36-megawatt (MW) wind farm in Jamaica—the largest private-sector renewable energy project in Jamaica, and the company’s acquisition of the 7 MW Green Solar array in Guatemala—BMR’s first solar project in Central America. T

The milestones mark steady progress for BMR, a leader in the field of renewables development in the Caribbean that combines 70 years of experience at the executive level with deep commitment to its work through long-term ownership of every project it develops.

BMR is also currently involved in the development of additional renewable energy projects throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, the Virgin Islands, St Kitts and Nevis, Honduras, Costa Rica, Colombia and Mexico.

