Brantley – $62 million from SIDF

Parry- It is electioneering money

By Monique Washington

The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) has received in less than two years $62.2 million dollars, part of Nevis’ “Fair Share” from the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF), funds that the former leader of Nevis claims will be used to fuel the CCM campaign for the upcoming election.

The Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF or the Foundation) was established in September 2006. Monies from this fund are derived from the Citizenship by Investment Program.

On Monday the deputy leader of Nevis the Hon. Mark Brantley announced during the Team Unity second anniversary town hall meeting at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, that Nevis received $62.2 million to help with projects on the island.

“Let us look at the money because for too long the people of Nevis have said that we have been left out, we have been on the outside of our nation looking in,” he said. “We see projects and development happening in St Kitts and nothing on Nevis when these projects and development we being funded by what we thought was money that should be properly shared.”

Giving a breakdown of how the money will be spent, he said $6 million for pier in Nevis in the Oualie area. $2.5 for upgrading of sporting facilities, Geothermal $7.7 million, the Mondo track $10 million, the Vance Amory Internation Airport $2 million , the control tower at the airport $1.5 million, Alexandra Hospital $9 million ,Equipment for Long Point Port $1 million, purchase of a generator at Nevlec $13.5. The rebuilding of the Nevis treasury $6.5 million and the water project $2.5 million.

In addition, Mr. Brantley said Nevis has also received $51.5 million in budgetary support in the past two years — $25 million in 2015 and $26.5 million in 2016.

“When we say fair share for all we mean each and every citizen in this country must have fair access to the resources of the country. Each and every citizen of this country must have access to the full fruits of their citizenship. And whether by accident you were born in cotton ground or Molineux your rights should be no different in the state of St Kitts and Nevis,” he declared.

The Observer spoke with the leader of the NRP on Wednesday who claimed that money might be used for an imminent NIA election.

“All of a sudden in the last year they get all of this money. It is electioneering money. That money is being given to them for the elections,” he claimed.

Mr. Parry noted that some of the funds from the SIDF are being spent because they are unable to attract investments.

“Why are you building a track? You know why they are building a track is because they were able to attract no investment to the country for the development of the country. What is a track? We can do with a tract and I am not against the track but that is not part of a development. That is a politically show piece done in the last year when election is coming up,” he said.

Parry said the NRP during its term in Government received monies from the SIDF that helped all the people of Nevis.

“We got funds for the NEPAC , funds for the water program some $8 million dollars and we got money for bath and the water front development and to the pep program, training programs, and small businesses. We received $22 million for current expenditure. We received funds two to three times to meet current expenditure,” he stated.

“They are not doing any work in Nevis. They are not running the Nevis government. These boys are in St Kitts probing up Unity. No amount of money from St Kitts will develop Nevis once that money is not put into productive use.”