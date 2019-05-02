Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, is encouraging members of the public to join with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Federal Government, to pay their final respects to former Speaker in the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly the late Herman “Bobby” Liburd at an official funeral service, which will be held on Saturday, May 4 at the Gingerland Methodist Church in Nevis.

Brantley made the call at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate on May 01, 2019, while announcing the funeral arrangements for Liburd, who passed away on April 12, 2019.

“The public viewing for the former Speaker will start at 12:45 on Saturday, after which tributes will be held from 1:15 p.m., and the service will start at 2 p.m… We would certainly encourage one and all to attend the funeral of the late Bobby Liburd, and pay our respects to him,” Brantley said.

Brantley stated that he and Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, m have given tributes.

The Premier noted that Liburd who was 78 years at the time of his passing, was born on April 2, 1941 and had given to Nevis in many ways.

“He contributed in many aspects not just the legal profession, but also politics. He was in the House as the Speaker. He has contributed in cricket, and he has done much for the island of Nevis,” he said.

Brantley used the opportunity to extend condolences to Liburd’s family – his children Krysta Liburd-Clarke and Stephen Straker. His brothers Dr. Linton Liburd and Claudius Liburd, and his five sisters Eleanor Dash, Rosalind Hai, Marilyn Liburd, Millicent Liburd and Yvonne Liburd.