Brantley new leader in Nevis

From the NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The electorate on Nevis has spoken in the Dec. 18 Nevis Island Assembly elections, and the preliminary count indicates that the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), under the new leadership of Mark Anthony Graham Brantley, will form the Nevis Island Administration-led government.

Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis Elvin Bailey announced at the end of the preliminary count that the CCM had won with a greater margin with a win of four seats out of five.

In the parish of St. Paul’s, Spencer Brand of the CCM won 596 votes over Robelto Hector’s 585. In St. John’s Parish, Brantley won 1,334 votes over Hensley Daniel’s 1,000.

In the St. George’s Parish, Eric Evelyn won 761 votes over Cory Tyson’s 233; in the St. James’ Parish, Alexis Jeffers won 833 votes over Virgil Browne’s 528; and in the St. Thomas’ Parish, Joseph Parry won 518 votes over Keith Scarborough’s 229 votes.