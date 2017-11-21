Photo 1: Final asphalting works by the Public Works Department in the Nevis Island Administration Nov. 15 complete the project on a section of the Braziers road under the Braziers Road Improvement Project.

Photo 2: The Hon. Troy Liburd, junior minister in the Ministry of Communication and Works in the Nevis Island

Photo 3: Equipment bought by the Nevis Island Administration is pictured in use during the road works in the Marion Heights area on Nov. 15 as part of the Braziers Road Improvement Project.

Braziers Road Improvement Project ends; PWD completes 12,000 feet of roadway

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is continuing its trust to ensure the continued upgrade of the road network on Nevis. The Braziers Road Improvement Project, about 12,000 feet of road way, is the most recent road initiative to be completed after 10 months of construction.

The Honourable Troy Liburd, junior minister in the Ministry of Communication and Works, spoke of the project Nov. 15 as he witnessed asphalting of the final section of the road in the Marion Heights area, which marked the end of the project.

“The good folks at Public Works commenced work on the Braziers Road project up in the area of Church Ground, where you use to have that really bad road that linked Church Ground to Braziers,” he said. “Very few people would have travelled that road. That has been paved for some months now, and now we are seeing the final bit of paving to complete this set of roads. In all, we have done just over 12,000 feet of road here in Braziers. [The] people will have a brand new paved road to get…from Braziers all the way up to Church Ground.”

The minister thanked the residents in the area for their patience during the road construction. He said one resident from the area registered his contentment with the project, since he had lived in the area and had waited for about 40 years for that type of development.

Liburd expressed his satisfaction with the director and staff of the Public Works Department and the manager and staff of Nevis Water Department for spearheading the project, along with Ernie Stapleton, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works and Denzil Stanley, assistant secretary in the ministry who, along with him, planned and executed the project.

The minister use the opportunity to underscore the use of locally owned equipment, services and expertise throughout the project. He said the government had taken a bold decision to empower the Public Works Department, the Nevis Water Department and local contractors and had invested in equipment to ensure they had all that is necessary to execute projects of that nature.

Liburd said he was pleased that the NIA had made the investment and it is now seeing the fruits of that undertaking.