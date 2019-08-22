The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has recognized the way to further advance society is through the development of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector by increasing people’s involvement in technology, a sentiment echoed by Director of Technology, Ms. Amicia Mussenden and Programme Officer at the International Telecommunication Union, Sylvester Cadette, during the opening ceremony of the St. Kitts and Nevis Broadband Strategy Consultation Tuesday.

“Through these multi-stakeholder consultations, we will work together to identify and arrive at consensus on the main goals and priorities of the strategy, that will be critical not only for supporting the delivery of digital services in government and the private sector, but more importantly, for advancing the wider socio-economic development of the Federation,” Mussenden said.

Cadette said that understanding this in the 21st century means broadband networks need to be considered as basic critical infrastructure,

“Broadband networks offer…the greatest opportunity we have ever had to make rapid solid advances in global, social and economic development across all sectors including healthcare, education, new job opportunities, transportation, agriculture, trade and government services,” he said.“It becomes not just an economic imperative, but now it becomes a social, and probably even a moral imperative to ensure that broadband…can be brought to the general [population].”