Brother of Missing Teen Uncooperative with Investigation

Basseterre, St. Kitts-The brother of missing teen Leanna Napoleon is said to be uncooperative with police conducting the investigation into his sister’s disappearance.

The revelation came from police officer Sergeant Lyndita Powell of the Special Victims Unit (SVU) during a press conference held on Monday.

Powell told reporters that Leanna’s brother had not been cooperating with the police in providing information that would assist in the investigation after he had been arrested four times

“We are still trying our utmost best to see what information we can get from the brother, his information is not forthcoming. That’s why we had the need to re-arrest him, we’re not giving up.

She also stated that they have no evidence to suggest that the teen had died and are working to bring her home alive.

“As to whether she is dead or alive, we are hoping that she is alive. We have no evidence to suggest that she is dead and we are hoping that Leanna will be alive, but we are pressing forward with the brother and we will continue to press until we get something that will lead us to where she is.”

Powell however stated that they have no clue as to what led to Leanna’s disappearance and caution the public not to speculate as to what may have happened

“One has to be very careful when jumping to conclusions and the police department investigates leads, but to come to an opinion without any kind of evidence is a bit dangerous. So for the moment we are just following the leads, trying to see how much information we can gather and after we might be in a better position to say whether or not it’s a case where she may have been abducted or she might have been depressed or something like that but for now we are not going down that path.”

Powell also indicated that along with Leanna’s brother two other individuals are in police custody assisting with the investigations.

“We are doing all that is necessary we are not leaving any stone unturned in trying to find Leanna and bring her back to her family and friends safely.”