Brother, sister ready for trial; girlfriend says no

The trio in Nevis charged with a number a drug, gun and ammunition offences faced the magistrate Sept. 12, but one said she was not ready to be prosecuted.

Dwayne Freeman, his sister, Natasha Freeman, and his girlfriend, Watisha Brown, were jointly charged in July with the offences of possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, smuggling of a firearm, possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis with intent to supply after members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force obtained a search warrant on the Freemans’ home and found a 9mm pistol, eight rounds of ammunition and a sizable amount of cannabis.

Since their arrest, both women were granted bail, while Dwayne Freeman was further remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison in St. Kitts.

The trio appeared before th Magistrate Yasmine Clarke at the Magistrate Court in Nevis to answer to the charge of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. Sister and brother informed the court that their attorney was unable to make it to court and requested for their trail to be heard anyway. The magistrate questioned Natasha Freeman on whether she was sure she could defend herself and understood the law. She answered yes. Dwayne Freeman said that he, too, was ready for their case to be heard without an attorney.

On the other hand, Brown said that she would not like the case to be heard without legal representation. The siblings urged the magistrate to let their case be heard on that day, but the magistrate informed them that all three of them were jointly charged and all three must be prosecuted together. The magistrate said that she will be going on vacation and she might not be able to sit on their case, as an visiting magistrate might have to hear the matter on a date to be announced.

Also appearing in court to have her case heard was Dominican Republic national Britany Paola Peets. Peets was ready to answer to the charges laid by police in February for possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and importation of cocaine. Other charges had been subsequently laid on Peets by the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs Service.

In February, Peets was arrested by officials after they allegedly found .5 kilos of cocaine in her luggage after her arrival in Nevis when she attempted to clear customs at the airport.

On Tuesday, she appeared in Magistrate Court with her attorney O’Grenville Browne. However, the police prosecution, lead by acting Police Prosecutor Inspector Joel Caines, quickly requested for the case be pushed to October as his main witness from the customs department did not show up in court. The magistrate then told the prosecutor to try and get them to court by 2 p.m. on that day so that the case can proceed. Yet, the member of customs did not appear and the case has been pushed to a date to be announced.

Peets was further remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison as she has been unable to make $25,000 bail.