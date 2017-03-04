Buchanan Home in Sandy Point Shot At

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Jacqueline Buchanan, the woman who suffered gunshot wounds to her arm on Wednesday morning had her home shot at this time in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Information reaching this publication states that Buchanan was at her home in Sandy Point when gunmen opened fire on her residents at around 1:00 a.m.

The Observer also understands that no one was hurt in the incident.

The Police have however confirmed that three individuals are in their custody in connection to the Saturday morning incident.

On Wednesday morning, Jacqueline Buchanan suffered a gun shot wound to her arm when a car with her and her son was shot at shortly after 7:00 am in Farmsite Sandy Point. Jacqueline Buchanan and her son Kassim Buchanan were travelling in a car when unknown assailant in a mask opened fire on their vehicle leaving the mother with a wound in her arm and was transported to the JNF Hospital for treatment.