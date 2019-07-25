St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards is set to adopt a new labelling standard by late August, Head of Standardization and Chemist Jermine Mike, said Thursday.

The labelling standard has been depicted in a graphic for ease of reference so the public can be fully informed before it passes into law, said Mr. Mike.

“We will be using [the graphic] as a reference nationally to eventually govern the labelling of food, that is, pre-packaged food,” he said. “We want to give people the information before it becomes regulation so that they can make the necessary adjustments to their labels, whether locally or internationally, so that when the time comes to govern, it is not so much of a burden on other people such as vendors, distributors, retailers and importers.

“Standards are a precursor to regulation, and when it comes to putting things in law there are usually penalties. So, we want to make sure that persons are given ample notice and access to the information to voluntary conform before any standard becomes mandatory,” he added.

The standards officer invited the public to express views and concerns to the Bureau of Standards.

“We are putting this out and we are inviting any questions persons may have,” he said. “They can contact us at the SKNBS at (869) 465-5279 or they can write in on sknbs@gov.kn. What we are trying to do here is to fulfill our legal obligation as mandated by our National Bureau of Standards Act that states that we shall publish it within the Gazette, which we have done, and if anyone would like to go and check it they can go to Government Headquarters at the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS). We will also be publishing it on our website www.sknbs.org

While the labelling standard for Pre-Packaged Food is voluntary, Mr. Mike said that it is important to adopt and follow it, as it will soon become law.

Locally, this standard will affect retailers, agro-processors, bakers, caterers and more. Internationally, it will affect food that enters the country without the necessary requirements, such as using the English language.

The Bureau of Standards will also regulate two pieces of information regarding the general requirements for goods: the country of origin and the language, which must be in English.

“We have to look at it this way, when we say that we are adopting standards from the Bureau of Standards perspective, it is something that is voluntary, meaning that you don’t have to comply with it,” he said. “However, standards can quickly become regulations, and if there is a necessary need, such as from a health and environment perspective, we will regulate. So, to follow good regulatory practices, we would first adopt a standard and inform the public of the adoption to invite questions and comments.”

“Standards help manufacturers or distributors, or whomever that is making and selling products and services, to be more recognized whether it is locally or internationally,” he said, explaining the benefits of adopting the labelling standards. “It makes it safe for consumers to consume, and once you are following a particular standard, customers have more confidence that you are doing something correct.”