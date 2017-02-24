Bus drivers irked that years of concerns not met

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Bus drivers in St. Kitts and Nevis feel like the government is ignoring them.

The drivers say they are not pleased with the government ignoring their calls for improve conditions and are prepared to take action to ensure their concerns are addressed.

President of the Sugar City Bus Association Bernard Bolan Jr. told the media they have been crying out to the government for years now and more so over the past three years about difficulties they have been having in the bus services.

“Instead of them talking to us and listening to our cries they seem to be shutting us out and so we decided to take drastic actions. We basically have no contact with them. We try our best to contact them, they promise many times to call back to do meetings with us and all kind of stuff but we never get a call back,” he said.

He added they made recent efforts to contact a government official with no success.

Mr. Bolan highlighted one of their major concerns which he states could lead to destroying the industry.

“One of our main concerns is the amount of new numbers coming on the road because we understand that the more numbers on the road will actually funk the industry,” he said.

He was asked whether or not the multiple bus associations on the island is affecting their chance of negotiating with the Government

“The government just doesn’t make the time to see any one of us. I don’t see the different associations play any part in our problems in getting to the government,” he said.

Bolan also spoke to drivers who refuse to participate in any strike and may undermine their actions if it is conducted.

“We are very mindful that they are going to those who will drive their buses. You just can’t stop it, that is inevitable,” he said.

He said he was prepared to sit out until the government decides to meet with the drivers and more collective actions may be possible if their concerns are not met.

Bus drivers on St. Kitts were prepared to sit out on Monday Feb. 20 but decided to call off their strike action following a meeting onSunday evening.

For years, bus drivers had calls for improved conditions and it escalated in 2014 when bus driver Kevin ‘Broadie’ Newman was shot and killed during an attempted robbery just outside of St. Pauls.