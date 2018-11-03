BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –-The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) was one of the financial institutions in the Federation that partnered with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) to observe October as ‘Financial Information Month 2018.’ The event’s theme ‘Financial Empowerment Through Education,’ and focus was on ‘Conducting and Protecting Your Business in a Digital Environment.’

As part of Financial Information Month activities, a majority of the Federation’s financial institutions participated in an Oct. 26 Financial Business Fair held in Independence Square.

“The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis was partnering with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank for the Financial Information Month,” said Ms. Tamara Herbert, Development Bank’s lead person for the Central Bank’s Financial Information Month. “We were one of their partners as we were a participant in the Financial Information Month Business Fair. While this was the second fair, it was the first time we at the Development Bank took part.”

ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine said the Business Fair was special because it was held during the month the regional financial institution celebrated its 35th anniversary.

“The DBSKN booth was the first one people saw when they entered the square from West Independence Street, next to the old telephone booth,” Herbert said. “Employees from the Business Support Unit, the Industrial Estate Unit, the Marketing Unit, the Accounts Unit and the Credit Risk Management Unit were available to tell everyone about the bank’s products and services.”

Staff members at the booth included Ms. Jasmin Primus of the Industrial Estates Unit; Ms. Jamela Warner and Ms. Laprisca Liburd of the Credit Risk Management Unit; Manasses Huggins of the Business Support Unit; Ms. Vernitha Maynard of the Marketing Unit; and Ms. Tamara Herbert of the Accounts Unit.

DBSKN Chairman of the Board of Directors Warren Thompson stopped at the booth to view the activities and encourage the staff.

ECCB sponsored primary school treasure hunts, during which students searched the Independence Square for prize-tokens. High school students looked for prizes across downtown Basseterre. Ms. Herbert was stationed at the War Memorial Cenotaph; Ms. Maynard was stationed at UWI Open Campus; and Mrs. Kimmoy O’Loughlin-Burroughs of Business Support Unit, was stationed at the bank to present the students with treasure hunt tokens.

“Financial Information Month concluded on Oct. 31 with an EECB business symposium,” Ms Herbert said. “We also had activities throughout October including a library day, a charity outreach, and T-shirt days every Friday, when we wore the Financial Information Month T-shirts.”

Two contestants, who correctly answered questions about DBSKN received awards. The DBSKN Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank was among the scores of people who paid a visit to the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis booth at the Financial Information Month Business Fair. Senior Minister, the Hon Vance Amory also visited the booth.