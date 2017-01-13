Butlers Estate Has Unofficially Broken Ground Says Director Lewis

By S. Williams

The Butlers Estate Resort and Residencies previously listed as one of 11 hotel projects proposed for Nevis since 2011 is said to have unofficially broken ground in 2013.

This information was received on Monday Jan. 9 from Karl Lewis, Project Manager and a Director for the Butlers Estate Resort.

“We unoffically broke ground back in 2013” Mr. Lewis said, “and this is a 10 year project.”

The Resort is a luxurious residential community sitting on 98 acres of prime coastal land at Butlers, in the St James area. When completed it will have 160 one and two bedroom suites and contemporary living spaces. Residential lots are available for custom built homes and residencies.

The overall development will be a planned community which will include a boutique hotel, spa, wellness centre, tennis court, swimming pool, restaurants, conference areas, shopping malls and convenience stores.

Lewis said the resort is a US$200 million investment and that construction is ongoing.

When asked why there hasn’t been an official groundbreaking for the project and about the likelihood of one in the future, Lewis said he didn’t want one yet and simply wanted people to come and see buildings already constructed when they rise up.

The Butler’s Estate Resort & Residences is an approved project of the Citizenship by Investment Program of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Purchasers who make a minimum investment of US$400,000 in Saint Kitts and Nevis real estate will be entitled to apply for Citizenship in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The program offers lifetime citizenship for applicants and all eligible family members, and visa-free travel to more than 130 countries including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Schengen countries.

The project is being developed by JACKI Developments Ltd. The Board of Directors is made up of Arthur Evelyn, Charlene Lewis, Karl Lewis, Ian “Sugar George” Edwards and Janine Edwards.

Though currently unbranded, Lewis is optimistic this will change and that a “big-name” brand would take the project on. He further said he has visited Shanghai to promote the project. The main goals of the development is to provide investment opportunities to home owners and job opportunities as well as venture into medical tourism to cater for the elderly since there will be doctors, clinics and other medical facilities on site.