Butlers Resident Charged with Importing 65 Pounds of Marijuana

Charges have been laid on a Butlers resident for allegedly importing almost 65 pound of marijuana into the Federation.

Cleon Dore received three charges by Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department under the Customs Act. He was charged with Importation of Restricted Goods, Goods Packed in a Manner to Deceive a Customs Officer and Fraudulent Declaration on December 01, 2017 . He is currently on $15,000 bail while Police investigations into the matter continue.

The Observer understands that a car which was shipped from St. Maarten and arrived at the Long Pier was searched and a large quantity of drugs was found. Two persons are now in police custody following a large drug bust but one was released shortly after.

According to a Police Press release “On November 28, 2017 members of the Task Force Unit and Crime Scene Unit from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, along with personnel from the Enforcement Department and K9 Unit of Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department conducted a search operation at the Long Point Port.

The law enforcement officers were seeking out controlled drugs, firearms, ammunition and other contraband. During the operation, several items were searched including one yellow Mitsubishi Lancer motor car that had arrived from St. Martin on board the MV Mutty’s Pride.”

The release states that the exercise was conducted in the presence of the exporter of the car, Cleon Dore. The search of the car revealed 18 packages wrapped in black plastic with vegetable material suspected to be Cannabis. These packages were found in the trunk of the motor car that was reconfigured to deceive law enforcement officials. The weight of the packages combined is close to 29,369.20 grams.

Most recently Britany Paola Peets, 19, was sentenced to four years in prison after 2.5 kilos of cocaine was found in her luggage when she arrived at the Vance Amory International Airport in February.