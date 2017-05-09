Cabinet Meets With Security Forces

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 08, 2017 (SKNIS)—The Cabinet of Ministers led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris met with the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force led by Commissioner Ian Queeley, along with Superintendents McCarta Browne, Adolph Adams, Cromwell Henry, Head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Diana Mills, Head of the Forensic Unit, Narace Ramnarine, Commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Wallace and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty, on Saturday May 06, 2017.

The meeting was convened to address matters of safety and security in the country. The prime minister was supported in the meeting by Cabinet colleagues the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps, Attorney General, Senator the Honourable Vincent Byron, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd and Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins.

Cabinet received an update of the security landscape in the country and of the new initiatives of the Police High Command in its fight against crime. The Cabinet reiterates its firm commitment to making St. Kitts and Nevis a safer and securer place to live.