Cabinet Minister, the Honourable Lindsay Grant told hundreds of the nation’s students they are the future hope of St. Kitts and Nevis as the twin island Federation approaches its 36th anniversary of Independence during Tuesday’s Independence School visit by Cabinet Members at the Verchild’s High School.

The visits formed part of the Official Calendar of Activities for Independence 36, which is being commemorated under the theme, “Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36,”and Minister Grant spoke in detail about what each word of the theme meant as it relates to students.

He spoke of the need for the government to enrich the lives of students, saying that it is important for the government to make sure that students’ lives are better than those of their parents and grandparents.

Grant cited uplifting communities as one of the most important aspects of the Independence theme, noting the government “wants to make sure that when we would have gone and left this world, you [the students] would be the future, taking up the mantle and raising our flag to a higher level.”

“Our job as the government is to make sure … to unify not only the communities but unify the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He added the mandate of the government is not only to unify, but to transform, as well.

“Transform doesn’t mean just to transform by our physical appearance of buildings etc. but transform the minds, the hearts of all the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Minister Grant said.