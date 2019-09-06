The Cabinet of Ministers in St. Kitts and in Nevis will conduct annual school visitations of primary and secondary schools Sept. 10 and 11, with a possibility of stretching into a third day.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, said, though time consuming, it is very important to the Cabinet, particularly as it forms part of the Independence celebrations. Presentations to students would usually centre on the respective theme for the year.

“In speaking to the theme surrounding Independence, you speak generally about nation-building. What is nation-building? Why is nation-building important? And how it is you expect our younger generation, our students to contribute towards nation-building,” the deputy prime minister said on Wednesday’s edition of the “Working for You” programme.

Richards, who also serves as the Minister of Education, added a key component of nation-building that the students can relate to is gaining a proper education.

“Nation-building can only continue if we ensure that our young persons are educated and the education is such that it will allow them to continue to develop and build the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

The visits are also useful as it helps the students, particularly younger ones in primary school, to put a face to the names of ministers of government; providing an opportunity to dialogue with policymakers; and can be inspirational for persons considering a career in public service.

Deputy Prime Minister Richards noted that the Cabinet also extends invitations to students to participate in other public activities, such as the National Heroes Day Observance at the National Heroes Park on Sept. 16, the Independence Day Parade at Warner Park on Sept. 19, and the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series. This year’s lecture is set for Sept. 12 at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium at Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates 36 years of nationhood on Sept. 19.