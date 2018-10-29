BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — On the occasion of the International Study Fair hosted by the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) on Oct. 23 seven Canadian educational institutions and representatives from the Canadian High Commission in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago visited St. Kitts and Nevis. Canadian Institutions participating were the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Carleton University, Lakehead University, Centennial College, Brock University and Brandon University.

Trade Officer of the Canadian High Commission Ms. Allison Miller, commented that there was an excellent turn-out of students interested in pursuing their studies.

“I believe that having our Immigration Officer Marcel Bak was an added bonus as he was able to answer those burning questions on visa and immigration.” Ms. Miller said.

She highlighted that this visit also included working visits to the Basseterre High School and the Washington Archibald High School Oct. 24. Ms. Jessica Mackie, Political and Public Affairs Officer comprised the Canadian delegation.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, Ms. Kaye Bass marveled at how this visit came about.

“During bilateral discussions with the Canadian High Commission in Bridgetown last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a request that St. Kitts and Nevis be a destination in the annual Study in Canada event.” Ms. Bass explained. “In light of our celebration of 35 years of diplomatic relations with Canada, immediately, there was a collaborative effort to realize this important activity taking place today.”

She commended Foreign Service Officer and Desk Officer for Canada Sheldon Henry and Ms. Samantha Fox, Director of Student Affairs at the CFBC, who were instrumental in ensuring the success of the event.

St Kitts and Nevis and Canada established diplomatic relations on October 12, 1983 and the relationship continues to grow, bringing tangible benefits to citizens of both countries.

It is hoped that this inaugural Study in Canada event in St Kitts and Nevis will be an annual feature of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College’s International Study Fair.