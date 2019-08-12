Candidates who wrote the May-June 2019 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examinations will soon be able to access their results online, the Council said.

Results will be available Tuesday, Aug. 13, for CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations); Wednesday, Aug. 14 for CCSLC (Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence) and Thursday, Aug.15 for CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) at www.ors.cxc.org/studentportal or www.results.cxc.org

Beginning this year, CXC will release results at varying times throughout the day in order to alleviate access issues that candidates have experienced in the past due to the high volume of traffic received on CXCs website. Students who miss their territory’s window will have to wait until after the release window for all the other territories has elapsed in order to access their results.

All CCSLC results will be released at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. The release times for both CAPE and CSEC are from 9-11 a.m.

Mr. Solomon Claxton, National Examinations Registrar in the Ministry of Education, advises that candidates in St. Kitts and Nevis who may have misplaced their registration number(s) to call 467-1877 or visit their Facebook page, SKNexams. After verification, number(s) will be issued.

Candidates who both registered at the school and privately will require two separate logins in order to access results and the corresponding center number, which is the first six digits of the registration number.

Claxton said that it is hoped that when persons gain access to the results portal the results received will be favourable.