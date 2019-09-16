Caribbean Wellness Day, created by CARICOM to increase awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including a healthy diet and regular exercise, was celebrated Saturday, launching seven days of sensitization activities in the Federation dubbed “Caribbean Wellness Week” by the Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis.

This year’s Caribbean Wellness Day was celebrated on Saturday under the theme ‘Healthy Aging Starts Now’ by the Ministry of Health, which supports the initiative to reduce the growing trends in Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Activities to commemorate Caribbean Wellness Week include the Caribbean Wellness Day Walk held Saturday; National Fruit and Vegetable Day on Tuesday; and National Sneaker Day on Friday.

As part of the National Fruit and Vegetable Day, there will be the judging of the butternut squash dessert competition, slated to take place at 1 p.m. in front of First Caribbean Bank.

The Ministry of Health invites the public to take part inCaribbean Wellness Week, the first of many events organized under the recently-launched SKN Moves Initiative, the aim of which is to emphasize the importance of increased physical activity, healthy eating and regular health checks in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.