Caribbean Wellness Week of activities promotes healthy living

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be such a prominent issue that the government is taking a proactive approach to combat some of the risk factors that lead to these diseases.

Dr. Marissa Carty, non-communicable disease programme coordinator in the Ministry of Health, said that Caribbean Wellness Week is a continuation of the observance of Caribbean Wellness Day, which is celebrated Sept. 15 by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Caribbean Wellness Week will run Sept. 9-15 with a list of activities that will promote a healthy lifestyle.

Carty mentioned some noteworthy activities that will take place during Caribbean Wellness Week, including National Fruit Day Sept. 12 and National Sneaker Day Sept. 15. She explained that the Ministry of Health has established a Chronic Disease Self-Management Programme designed to assist people suffering from NCDs to aid with the proper management, care and lifestyle choices that will help to minimize the effects. She also mentioned that the ministry will be having a number of sessions for this programme during its week of activities.

“We have decided that during this week, we will focus on some of these risk factors and share with the nation the best ways in which it can help [people] in terms of not falling into the trap of these risk factors,” Carty said. The risk factors of NCDs are unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, and alcohol and tobacco misuse.

The week will conclude with a “Youth Socacise” on National Sneaker Day at Fort Street, Basseterre, as well as the re-establishing of the “Rethink Your Drink” Campaign. The public is invited to participate in cardio aerobic exercise, as well as join in the social media campaign to promote healthy drinking.