Port of Spain, Trinidad — Trinidad and Tobago is known for calypso, steelpan and a good lime.

There is a theory that familiarity contributes to the sweetness of the lime. Delegates from the St. Kitts and Nevis contingent to Carifesta 14, who were surprised to see a familiar sight upon entering the Grand Market in the Queen’s Park Savannah — a to-scale model of the Berkeley Memorial, commonly called the Circus — might agree.

Just as in St. Kitts and Nevis, the replica became a popular meeting point for delegates from the federation and the perfect photo spot for Carifesta 14 patrons for portraits, “Selfies” and “Ussies.”

The replica of “the Circus,” captured with all the intricacies of the original, was not only an alluring backdrop, but also a visual testament to the pride, resilience and richness of the culture of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as indicative of the impact St. Kitts and Nevis’ history has on the regional stage.

The Berkeley Memorial was erected in 1883 in memory of Thomas Berkeley Hardtman Berkeley, legislator and owner of estates, in recognition for his service to the people of the two islands. It is one of the most popular landmarks in the twin island state. At the top of the 20-foot structure is a clock that has endured the test of time and the weather.