CARIFORUM senior ministers meet in St. Kitts to discuss Brexit’s impact on trade

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Caribbean Forum (CARIFORUM) Senior Officials Meeting on Brexit, the prospective withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, is currently taking place in St. Kitts over the next two days at the Ocean Terrace Inn to start the discussion on possibly emerging trade issues for the Caribbean.

The Jan. 18-19 meetings are being held with the objective of forming a mutually beneficial negotiation strategy for the new trade agreements.

The CARIFORUM Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) is a comprehensive agreement covering the trade of goods and services for the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) islands and the Dominican Republic. “Your presence here today signals your individual country’s commitment to moving the region forward regardless of the supposed challenges that lie ahead of us,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade Jasemin Warner-Weekes as she noted that the discussions of the meeting will allow the 15 member states represented to have a fruitful debate on the existing EPA.

The United Kingdom’s (UK) withdrawal from the European Union leaves the UK-Caribbean trading relations at a crossroads after more than four decades of trade being governed by EU policies. “Brexit presents challenges of ensuring trade continuity for CARIFORUM, but also opportunities to redefine and reshape future trade and investment relations,” said Weekes.