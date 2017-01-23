Carnival cup champs make winning start to 2017

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Carnival Cup Champions the Rams village Superstars continued their winning ways against Conaree at the restart of the St. Kits and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) Premier League on Saturday evening, following a break for Christmas and Carvnival.

After lifting silverware with their final game of 2016. The Rams Village Superstars opened 2017 with a come from behind victory over Conaree at Warner Park.

In the physical encounter, the Conaree team got on the front foot early challenging the village defence and was rewarded in the ninth minute when Andy Liburd pounced on a goal keeper error to give Conaree a 1-0 lead.

Falling behind seemed to spur on the Village which found an equaliser five minutes later through a powerful strike from Joseph Wilkes.

However for the remainder of the first half the Village striker searched to go ahead but was kept at bay by the Conaree defence. Their resilience was rewarded on 41 minutes when Dahjal Kellys who had been denied multiple times before found the back of the net with a shot from a tight angle.

The second half also followed in a similar vein, with Mr. Kellys tormenting the Conaree defence. Tensions between both teams hit a boiling point late in the second half that led to the sending off of Conaree captain Mudassa Howe in the 89th minute.

On Saturday, former champions SL Hosfords St. Pauls was held to a 1-1 draw by Winners Circle Newtown.

Despite their dominance in the first half the St. Pauls team found themselves behind because of a bad defence of a corner that led to Tumul Nisbett with a free header.

St. Pauls continued its dominance and came close on a few occasions but was denied due to its poor finishing.

In the second half St. Pauls continued to chip away at Newtown resilience which seemed satisfied with playing a counter attacking game and hanging on to its slender advantage.

Keithroy Freeman however got behind Newtown’s defence and neatly finished the equalizer in the 61st minute. Neither team was able to find an equalizer, ending the game in a 1-1 draw.

Second place Garden Hotspurs got a comfortable 2-0 win over Fast Cash SPD United thanks to goals from Tiran Hanley and Shervin Allen to briefly put the team at the top of the standings.

On Sunday League Leaders and defending champions Flow 4G Cayon Rockets powered by a first half hat-trick from Carlos Bertie dominated St. Peters 3-0 to retake the lead from the Spurs who had taken the lead after their exploits on Saturday.

Also on Sunday Old Road Jets put some space between them and the relegation zone with a narrow 1-0 victory over strugglers Sandy Point.

The only goal from the game came from Kareem Simmonds in the 22nd minute.