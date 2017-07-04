Cayon man Killed in Ottleys 

Basseterre, St. Kitts- Officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police force are investigating a death of a Cayon man in Ottleys on Tuesday morning.

Information reaching this publication states that a young man identified as 25 year old Kishorne ‘Duppy’ Edwards lost his life in in a shooting incident while driving his car through Ottleys Village near the Water Tank.

The incident took place around 1:00a.m. and gruesome pictures of the victim with a gash in the back of his head and one eye popped out started circulating in the media by dawn on Tuesday.

This homicide totals 17 for 2017 in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Police encourages any person who may have information with regards to this incident to come forward and share any information they may have. Information can be passed to Violent Crimes Unit at 869-467-1886, 1887, or 1888, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on your Smartphone.