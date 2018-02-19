Cayon School Environment Club gets a head start for National Volunteer Day

From SKNIS

On Feb. 16, the Environment Club, comprising third and fourth formers of the Cayon High School, volunteered to plant fruit trees to participate in the National Volunteer Day.

Eight trees – Avocado, Spice Guava, Fat Pork and Soursop – were planted at the school entrance and in the garden. The project was a partnership with the UNESCO St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve (SMBR) programme, the Caribbean Sustainable Environment Awareness Organization (CSEAO), the Ministry of Community Development and Social Affairs and the National Volunteers Day Committee.

The students were guided by Winston “Ebro” Caesar, a MAB committee member and Cayon farmer, who demonstrated how to plant and maintain the trees. MAB Coordinator Markysa O’Loughlin, who is a SMBR resident, gave the students an opportunity to share their knowledge of the plants in an interactive session.

Dr. Joyelle Clarke, teacher and Environmental Science Club coordinator, said the exercise was an excellent tool to instill the spirit of volunteerism in her students while giving them the practical experience of promoting Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 13; No Hunger and Climate Action, respectively. “The students are getting the opportunity to apply the knowledge taught in our club sessions,” she said. “Additionally, beyond today, they will care for the plants weekly.”

Markysa O’Loughlin, UNESCO SMBR committee member, explained that the exercise is also part of an ongoing Education for Sustainable Development Programme to encourage youth participation in the growth and development of the St. Mary’s Biosphere Reserve.

For more information on the program, visit www.facebook.com/sknbiosphere or @sknbiosphere on Instagram or @sknbiosphere on Twitter.