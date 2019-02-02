(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme of St. Kitts and Nevis is being hailed by industry leaders as “an example of a reliable and first-class programme,” based on best practices and strict due diligence procedures being employed by the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU).

Reforms introduced under the Team Unity Government have reinforced the strength and stability of the country’s programme – the longest running CBI programme in the world. These reforms include the introduction of a 24/7 case management system that allows for round-the-clock, real-time monitoring of the status of CBI applications, the employment of additional due diligence providers with specialist knowledge of particular countries and regions and increased partnerships with friendly governments.

Heyrick Bond Gunning, CEO of S-RM, a global due diligence firm, was quoted in an article posted on “PRNEWSWIRE.COM” saying such exhaustive due diligence procedures conducted by countries like St. Kitts and Nevis, “should be a staple of all CBI programmes that aspire for success and durability.”

The article went on to say that, “St. Kitts and Nevis’ Programme, with its strong and robust due diligence programme, best practices, and Platinum level standard, stands apart.”

In the global CBI Index 2018, published by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management Magazine, the St. Kitts and Nevis’ CBI programme achieved a perfect score for due diligence.