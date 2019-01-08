BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– As 2019 commences, the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF), launched last year by the Federation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, has proven to be a premium product, offering clients a fast, effective and rewarding route to global citizenship.

“The SGF provides a unique investment option tailored to meet the applicant’s needs,” according to CS Global Partners (CSGP) in London. “In addition to extensive visa-free travel and friendly business environment applicants also benefit from enhanced choice, speed, integrity, and community engagement offered by the fund.”

CSGP is a consultancy firm specialising in citizenship and residence solutions. It links governments wishing to promote foreign investments in their countries, and individuals wanting to secure their future and become global citizens through intelligent economic citizenship.

“The SGF enhances business prospects, protecting oneself and one’s family, and increases global mobility,” CSGP says. “St Kitts and Nevis is repeatedly recognised as operating the World’s Most Innovative CBI Programme. The SGF puts it the Federation in the forefront by introducing an investment option uniquely tailored to applicant’s needs.

“One of SGF’s main attractions is providing investors with a more affordable investment solution for single applicants and those with dependents. SGF offers a range of products providing more flexible options for aspiring economic citizens.

“SGF applicants have flexibility in deciding who manages their application. All applications must be submitted via an authorised agent, and applicants are free to select any authorised agent or service provider they wish. The list can be found on the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) website, www.ciu.gov.kn.

A key advantage of SGF is the processing speed. Applicants are assured processing time will be a maximum of three months, and frequently faster. Many applicants report they received approval within eight to ten weeks.

St Kitts and Nevis’ ability to offer such an efficient service is the result of the Programme’s long-standing expertise, national and international resources, and understanding of applicant’s needs.

SGF procedures were developed after assessing applicants’ desire for speed. SGF is the only fund that offers an Accelerated Application Process (AAP) if an applicant needs speedier turn-around.

St Kitts and Nevis offer citizenship to applicants over the age of 18, of sound health, and of good moral character. The Citizenship by Investment Programme is currently closed to citizens of Afghanistan, North Korea, and Iran, although some exceptions may apply.

An applicant can apply with family members, including a spouse, children up to the age of 30, and parents or grandparents aged 55 or above, living with and dependent on the applicant. Some exceptions apply for children who are disabled.

The process may be simplified into the following steps:

Step 1: Application preparation and pre-approval.

Step 2: Submission of citizenship application.

Step 3: Government processing of the application and due diligence checks, taking at most three months to complete.

Step 4: Approval in principle.

Step 5: Investment in real estate or donation to the SGF or SIDF.

Step 6: Citizenship certificate issued.

Step 7: Passport application and issuance.

SGF makes it easy to apply, requiring only a one-time payment, with no additional contracts, financial intermediaries, financial or physical requirements. An even faster service is available via the (AAP). St Kitts and Nevis is currently the only CBI jurisdiction in the world to offer such a service. The AAP enables applicants to be approved within 60 days, often within four to six weeks.

The AAP is exclusive to those who pay the following fee, which is inclusive of standard due diligence fees:

,strong>• Main applicant – $25,000

,strong>• My family member aged 16 or over – $20,000

,strong>• Any family member under the age of 16 – $500 (passport processing fee only)

Applicants generally have three investment options under the Programme:

1. Making a one-time contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF);

2. Making a one-time contribution to the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF); or

3. Purchasing pre-approved real estate.

The programme’s integrity is a factor of great significance to SGF applicants. Given the importance of personal reputation to one’s business and career, it is seen as essential that a CBI Programme takes active steps to protect and safeguard participants’ reputations.

St Kitts and Nevis’ decades of experience in the industry, unparalleled by any other nation, has brought confidence and honour to the programme. The SGF is evidence of this: no other jurisdiction has yet brought out such a modern investment option which so reliably and consistently protects applicants’ interests.

CSGP has received feedback from clients praising the programme’s integrity: “St Kitts and Nevis sees the importance of international co-operation and respect. Under this programme I and my family feel safe.”

Finally, community engagement is a unique benefit of SGF. As may be expected – given the name, all monies invested into the fund are put towards achieving sustainable growth across the nation.

This involves developing better education, for example through the new state-of-the-art Basseterre High School, to creating jobs in the construction, air-travel, and tourism sectors, e.g. via house renovation, airport development, and the second pier at Port Zante.

Investors in the SGF Fund are able to give something back to their future communities. They can invest in theirs and their families’ futures, and feel at home in their adoptive countries more quickly. Community engagement has become increasingly important to applicants in the last few years. Thus, St Kitts and Nevis’ recognition of this underlines its modern approach.

As more CBI programmes are launched and applicants become savvier, it is no surprise that St Kitts and Nevis’ innovative SGF continues to dominate market interest at the start of the new year.