CBIS wins Ministry of Tourism’s annual calendar contest

From the NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The Cecele Browne Integrated School (CBIS) has been declared the winner of the Ministry of Tourism’s 2018 Calendar Competition. At a recently held ceremony to present the school with its award, Shelagh James, communications officer in the Ministry of Tourism, described the accomplishment as an incredible one.

“The Ministry of Tourism ran its second annual Christmas Calendar Competition and this year we have an overall winner for the first time in the two years,’ she said.” Last year, this school won seven out of 12 for the pictures of the 2017 calendar. This school didn’t even stop at seven this year; for the 2018 calendar completion, you’ve won all 12 pages. Isn’t that fantastic? That’s an incredible achievement.”

The school was awarded with a trophy and a certificate of achievement.

In response, Jennifer Liburd, a teacher who is a part of the school’s creative team, thanked the Ministry of Tourism. She said they are all looking forward to 2018 as long as life lasts.

As part of its winnings, the school is responsible for selling 900 copies of the calendar and the proceeds will go to the school.

Liburd used the opportunity to solicit the public’s support in purchasing the calendars and to support for the school.

Meanwhile, Ilena Mills, education officer in the Department of Education who has responsibility for the school, commended the students for their effort. “I can see clearly they have worked very hard,” she said. “I have observed their collaborative spirit, that joy of working hard and so, I do want to commend them on their hard work. Congratulations to Cecele Browne Integrated for winning this year. Your photos in the calendar are remarkable, very remarkable and I want to encourage you to continue to work together. Keep up the good work,” she said.