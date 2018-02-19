CDB unveils logo for 48th annual meeting of its Board of Governors

From the CBD

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has unveiled the logo for its 48th annual meeting of the Board of Governors, scheduled to take place in Grenada May 30-31.

On Feb. 16, a visiting team from CDB shared the design with Prime Minister of Grenada and Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Governors the Rt. Hon. Dr. Keith Mitchell during a meeting to update him on plans for the gathering in May. The logo, selected in collaboration with officials from the host country, depicts a Grenada dove, the national bird, rendered in red, green and gold—the country’s national colours.

The design, themed “bringer of peace and hope,” aligns with the buzzword for this year’s annual neeting agenda: Resilience.

The 2018 Annual Meeting programme includes the following:

The William G. Demas Memorial Lecture, a signature event at which a distinguished speaker makes a presentation on a trending economic and social development topic.

VYBZING, a Youth Outreach Programme, through which the bank will engage the youth of Grenada directly on regional development issues.

Interactive seminars, at which expert presenters and panelists will share new research findings and data on key topics. This year’s line-up will focus on aviation; the blue economy; building resilient cities; and supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in a post-disaster Caribbean.

Approximately 400 delegates, including government ministers and officials, private sector representatives, members of civil society, academia, and media are expected to attend the meeting.