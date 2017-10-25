Photo: The Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior minister in the Ministry of Social Development, delivers remarks at a celebration of centenarians at the Flamboyant Nursing Home, recently hosted by the Social Services Department, Senior Citizens Division.

Caregivers and family members of the honourees at the celebration of centenarians held recently at the Flamboyant Nursing Home by the Social Services Department, Senior Citizens Division, the Ministry of Social Development.

(Left to right) Florence 'Mama Katie' Liburd, Rosetta Hull, Artemisia "Ettie Jeffers and Celian "Martin" Powell are four of the eight centenarians.

Senior citizens at the Flamboyant Nursing Home.

Centenarians and their caregivers honored during celebration

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The Honourable Hazel Brandy-Williams, junior minister in the Ministry of Social Development with responsibility for seniors on Nevis, applauded family members and caregivers on Nevis, who she says continue to provide quality care necessary for the well-being of the seniors.

The minister, who was delivering remarks at a ceremony honouring eight centenarians on Nevis marking International Month of the Elderly and hosted by the Social Services Department, Senior Citizens Division, stressed that the work of caregivers was not an easy task and as such, their efforts could not be over-emphasised or over-appreciated.

“Caring for our seniors, our elderly, is hard work and for those who give of their life of their service caring for this demographic, it is a rewarding and fulfilling job but it is difficult,” she said. “So, we want to applaud these [people] every effort we get and every time we have an opportunity to do so, we should applaud their efforts and appreciate their efforts and may God continue to bless them richly.”

The event was held with the theme “Stepping into the future: tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in Society” at the Flamboyant Nursing Home, forming part of the month of activities on Nevis to observe the United Nation’s Annual Month of the Elderly celebrated in October.

Brandy-Williams, who also presented the honourees with gift baskets, explained that the centenarians on Nevis represented 812 years and it is a legacy everyone should strive to emulate. They are Celian “Martin” Powell, 105; Florence “Mama Katie” Liburd, 102; Albena “Dovie” Elliott, 102; Rosetta Hull, 101; Mary “Mama Katie” Browne, 101; Artemisia “Ettie” Jeffers, 101; Eileen Swanston-Smithen, 100; and George Wilkinson, 100. Celian Powell is the oldest person in St. Kitts and Nevis and is among six of the eight centenarians on Nevis who come from a small proximity between River Path and Zion in Gingerland.

During the ceremony, other remarks came from the Hon. Mark Brantley, deputy premier of Nevis and senior minister in the Ministry of Social Development; Joyce Moven, deputy director in the Social Services Department; and Alicia Brown, activities coordinator at the Flamboyant Nursing Home.

Pastor Theophilus Kelly delivered the opening prayer, the Rev. Bonny Brown read the scripture, Gavin Pemberton rendered the national anthem, Meredith and Sylvia Hendrickson paid tribute in song and Trudy Prentice delivered the vote of thanks.