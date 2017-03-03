CEO of NCDF transferred

By Monique Washington

The Nevis Cultural Development Foundation is inviting qualified persons to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer which is currently held by Keith “Dis and Dat “Scarborough.

On Friday NCDF opened the process of application to persons that “possess a deep awareness and appreciation of Nevisian arts and Culture and commitment to its preservation, development and promotion Minimum 5 years’ experience working in a managerial position in a similar organization. Strong leadership and effective management skills Strong planning, organization and execution skills Outstanding verbal communication skills”. The job will be filled sometime after March 17.

The Observer understands that the outgoing CEO will be transferred to the Premier’s Ministry.

The prospective CEO of NCDF will be responsible for Managing and directing the day to day operations of the NCDF. Foster staff development through local and overseas training, attachments and internship. Undertake research into various aspects of the arts and culture, and prepare and implement periodic action plans using arts and culture to affirm a strong Nevisian identity within a national, regional and international context. Market, promote and co-ordinate artistic and cultural activities including festivals, overseas exchanges, and our Culturama Festival and any other activity that will assist in the furtherance of artistic and cultural expression.

According to the job description the CEO would have to maximize the role of the cultural sector in the tourism and other relevant industries.

The CEO will also be responsible to the NCDF Board of Directors and shall exercise all other functions entrusted to him/her by the board.

Scarborough served as CEO for more than four years.