CEO of Citizenship by Investment Unit special guest on Wednesday’s ‘Working for You’

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Les Khan, the chief executive officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), is the special guest Wednesday on “Working for You,” which is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m., rebroadcast on Freedom FM Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and on Von Radio Thursdays from 10:30-noon. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page.

Khan will speak about the St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI), which is the oldest programme of its kind in the world. With more than 30y years in operation, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI programme has distinguished itself as “the best programme in the world by its exceptional investment options and meticulous due diligence procedures.”

Additionally, Khan will speak about the government’s decision to establish a temporary hurricane relief fund within the CBI Programme and a residency programme for economic citizens, among other issues.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, "Working for You" offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity administration.