CFBC students receive Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Programme Award

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Eleven students are the recipients of the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) Scholarship Programme Award for their exceptional performance at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

Awards were given in four categories, including the RUSVM Excellence Awards, EDGE (Empowerment, Diversity, Growth and Excellence) Award, the RUSVM Dean’s Award of Academic Excellence, the RUSVM Leadership Award and the Ross Staff Association Award.

Award winners are as follows:

Zubaidah Springer, EDGE Award

Sarai Hutchinson and Jalen Monzac, RUSVM Dean’s Award of Academic Excellence

Chris Tyson, RUSVM Leadership Award

Joerecia Payne, Ross Staff Association Award

RUSVM Excellence (and subcategories)

Aury Lynch, Ermine Cotton Award

Celicia Jordon, Yvonne Cotton Award

Lufkin Foster, Lynette Isaac Award

Toniecia Wyatt, Walter James Award

Sabita Jalim, Denise Fyfield Award

Alyssa Cotton, Mova Simmonds Award

Addressing the recipients at the awards ceremony on May 12 at the university’s auditorium, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Vincent William Hodge said that it was noteworthy that the students were being recognized for their excellence. “I want to encourage you not to lose sight of that excellence,” Hodge said. “Too many of us have become satisfied with mediocrity and so today when our young people strive for excellence, it is very much noticeable and recognized.”

Hodge, on behalf of the ministry, extended thanks to Ross University for being a very excellent and supportive partner with the ministry during its years in existence in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This initiative is very timely and very much welcomed by the Ministry of Education and we know that the recipients would make their schools, communities, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and St. Kitts and Nevis justly proud,” he said.

The permanent secretary said that the university has recently entered into a partnership with the Ministry of Education to upgrade computer labs by outfitting them with equipment.

The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) Scholarship Programme is intended to give opportunity to academically deserving students with a financial need who otherwise would have found it difficult to attend college. The scholarships are available for study at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) towards the completion of any of the offered programmes. There are up to 10 awards available for the 2018 school term.