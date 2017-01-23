Charlestown Primary School Spearheads Nevis Disaster Management Multi-Hazard Campaign

by S. Williams

Drop. Cover. Hold. These were the words ringing through Charlestown Primary School on Thursday, Jan. 12 when the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) commenced its 12-month multi-hazard campaign for 2017.

The campaign, which focuses on using primary school students to convey the message of disaster awareness, spotlights the Charlestown Primary School for the month of January featuring earthquakes.

NDMD in collaboration with the University of Virginia visited the school last Thursday for an announced earthquake drill. How to apply first aid was also demonstrated to simulated injured students.

The Department of Education has collaborated with the NDMD in a program that has each primary school adopting a hazard to be featured monthly in print and electronic mediums. Principal Education Officer Palsy Wilkin said the Department of Education will work with the Nevis Disaster Management Department to promote its multi-hazard campaign.

The NDMD efforts in raising awareness for 2017 also saw the launch of its new interactive website and social media pages this month.

At the Wednesday Jan. 11 ceremony, Director Bryan Dyer said the department believes electronic media is the most effective way of disseminating and receiving information to current and new audiences. Mr. Dyer appealed to members of the press to continue to support the Nevis Disaster Management Department’s public awareness campaign.

“The extension to this campaign will include faith-based organizations, public and private sectors, response agencies, our celebrities in our communities and volunteers,” Director Dyer stated.

“It is generally hoped that the end result of this campaign will achieve the overall goal of building a resilient nation through saturation of risk reduction initiatives.”

The website and social media pages as well as the 12 month multi-hazard campaign were officially launched by assistant secretary Kevin Barrett on behalf of Premier and Minister responsible for disaster management, the Hon Vance Amory.

“Nevis Disaster Management Department is making an effort to get us to that place of readiness in the event that something does happen. The campaign has the blessings of the Premier’s Ministry, the Nevis Island Administration and the wider community because preparedness is very important.”

The complete list of schools and the hazards they will feature are as follows.

January – Charlestown Primary School – Earthquake

February – Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School – Tsunami

March – St. James Primary School – Landslide

April – Jocelyn Liburd Primary School – Volcano

May – Nevis Academy – Drought

June – Ivor Watlers Primary School – Hurricane

July – Maude Crosse Preparatory School – Extreme heat

August – Montessori Academy – Erosion

September – St. Thomas Primary School – Floods

October – Dedicated to showcasing all the hazards

November – Cecil Brown Integrated School – Thunder Storm

December – Violet O Jeffers-Nicholls Primary School – Fire

The multi-hazard campaign will end in December after showcasing the different possible hazards that can affect the island and how to prepare for them. It features promotional videos, flyers and other forms of presentations. People from the NDMD involved in the campaign are Jack Ngumbah, Kiana Williams, Rohan Isles and Shanon Morton.