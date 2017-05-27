Charlestown Secondary Captures Family Book Feud

The Charlestown Secondary school has been named the 2017 Warner’s One Stop Family Book Feud Champions, winning with a perfect score.

The Book Feud is organized by the Department of Education through school librarians.

This year, seven schools competed in the feud with Charlestown secondary receiving a perfect score of 50 points, declaring them the winner. The competition was held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) on Saturday.

The premier of Nevis and Minister of Education, the Honorable Vance Amory, noted the importance of reading.

“Reading is the base for education and human growth,” he said. “Without it, even with all the technology, if one is unable to read and understand and to follow instruction and to analysis and synthesis what one has read, it really is an exercise in futility. This effort is one which is developing an important part of our people – our young people – [with] the ability to read, to read with understanding.”

Schools represented included the following:

Joycelyn Liburd Primary, represented by Roger Fyfield and Rajaun Fyfield

Charlestown Secondary, represented by Kimoy Sweeney and Brianne Chapman

Ivor Walters Primary, represented by Andrea Lewis and Jahmal Lewis

Charlestown Primary, represented by Chantel Martin and Rashida Martin

Violet O. J. Nicholls Primary, represented by Nathalie Hicks and Chadecia Hicks

Montessori Academe, represented by Elizabeth Thomas and Jenieve Thomas

Elizabeth Pemberton Primary, represented by Neila Jones and Shade Bridgeman

The competition saw five rounds: folk and fairy tale, nursery rhymes and riddles, bible stories, Nevisian history and science. At the end of the rounds, though Charlestown Secondary was the clear winners, there was a three-way tie for first runner up between the VOJN , Ivor Walters and the Charlestown Primary school. The tie breaker went into sudden death, which then placed the Charlestown Primary in runner-up position, VOJN in second runner-up position and the Ivor Walters Primary in third runner-up position.

Londa Brown, schools’ library coordinator, told the Observer that the activity was “successful” and it went well. She noted that the participating families enjoyed themselves.

Brown disclosed the continuous support for the cooperate community in both Nevis and St. Kitts and the people who would have volunteered their services to the book feud during the past eight years.

The Warner One Stop Family Book Feud began in 2010.