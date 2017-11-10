Photo 1: (L-R) Joya Wolfe, Acting Director Pierre Liburd and Beth Haizlop

Photo 2: Winners from the Saddlers Secondary School (Department of Youth Empowerment Photo)

Christophe Harbour Foundation supports students’ culinary dreams

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In support of Youth Month’s High School Chef Competition, the Christophe Harbour Foundation has generously donated a number of utensils and chef apparel to the Department of Youth Empowerment. The contribution will help the competing students pursue their dream of becoming culinary masters.

At the handing over ceremony, which took place at Christophe Harbour Nov. 8, Acting Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment Pierre Liburd noted that the foundation gave full support of the competition.

“The Christophe Harbour Foundation saw value in giving young people the opportunity to hone their skills in the culinary arts and to do it in a fun and competitive environment that shapes their ability, capacity and confidence to ensure success in their future in the industry,” he said. “On behalf of the young people, the government and the Department of Youth Empowerment, we are very grateful.”

Foundation member Joya Wolfe said that she and the other members are delighted to support the youth of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are very pleased to support Pierre and his work with the youth of St. Kitts,” she said. “We are happy to be able to deliver these items for [the chef competition]. We wish them the best of luck. We will not be here to see the actual event, but we hope these items will go a long way in encouraging the new top chef.”

Beth Haizlop, another member of the foundation, said that the foundation has also donated books to schools. She said that when they were approached to give a donation to the culinary competitions, they jumped on board.

“When Pierre asked me if we could give [a donation], my sister and I got excited,” said Haizlop. “So he sent us a list. We got these great spoons for participants, knife sets for the winners and professional white aprons, coats and chef hats. It’s been an honour and a privilege to be able to help and I wish we could be there.”

The High School Cook-off, which determines who advances to the High School Chef Competition, took place Thursday at five schools in St. Kitts. Participants were tasked with preparing a three-course meal and a signature local drink within two hours. Yam was the featured element of their dishes.

The winners will participate in the High School Chef Competition Nov. 23 at the Old Boys’ School on Victoria Road. The public is invited to attend and support the competition. The Charles E. Mills Secondary School won last year’s competition.

The winners of today’s cook-off are Tiana French and Tamia Strawn from the Basseterre High School; Erianny Gonzalez and Deaunjah Morris from the Washington Archibald High School; Tiyhanda Davis and Sylina Bradshaw from the Saddlers Secondary School; Deonte Liburd and Shakeil Lambert from the Cayon High School; and Natasha Francis and Jahvel Burt from the Charles E. Mills Secondary School.

The High School Cook-off has been going on for three years and the High School Chef Competition has been held annually for more than 10 years.