Members of the Board of Directors, Management, and Staff of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis attended a worship service at the St. George’s Anglican Church, Cayon Street in Basseterre, on Sunday May 19 to usher in activities marking the institution’s 38th anniversary.

“In 1981 Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis set out to help with the economic development of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and also to make communities stronger and to help people achieve their dreams,” said Warren Thompson, Chairman, Board of Directors. While delivering remarks at the service, he noted that they joined the congregation to worship and to give God thanks for the 38 years the bank has been serving the Federation.

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis was established by an Act of Parliament NO. 1 of 1981 and opened its doors to the public on May 22 of the same year. Wednesday May 22 of this year will mark the institution’s 38th anniversary, and Thompson thanked the hard working management and staff for the exemplary work they have been doing.

“I want to say thanks to them, not just those who are present but those who have worked with us over the years, those who have retired, and those who have passed on,” observed Thompson. “We say ‘thank you’, because we won’t be here today without their hard work.”

Attending the church on the fifth Sunday of Easter – Year C 2019, whose sermon was delivered visiting clergyman, Rev Joseph Edmeade of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, were Directors Rubina Nisbett, Dr Dail Crawford, Deniece Alleyne, and Nevis-based Director, Stephen Jones. Chairman Thompson gave apologies on behalf of Directors Walton Jacob and Floyd Harris, and the institution’s CEO Lenworth Harris.

The Chairman observed that the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis continues the path of service for the country by providing opportunities through loans, and advised that whatever dream one has, they should come to the bank whose commercial theme says, ‘nobody does it better than Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis’.

“When you think about Development Bank, let us continue to think opportunity,” concluded Mr Thompson. “We continue to ask for your prayers as we continue a great work in our Federation. From 1981 to 2019: Development Bank – we have been there, we are here, and we will be there.”

After the church service, the entire Development Bank team had brunch at Serendipity Restaurant in Harbour View, Fortlands in Basseterre. After the brunch, Director Deniece Alleyne, on behalf of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, thanked the directors, management and staff for attending the church service and noted they were looking forward to the anniversary activities in the week. She also thanked the management and staff of the restaurant for their impeccable services and wonderful food.

According to Danienne Brin, Human Resources Manager, on Wednesday May 22, the actual anniversary day, both the bank’s head office on Church Street in Basseterre, and the branch office in Ward Building on the Island Main Road in Stoney Grove, Charlestown, will have a Customer Appreciation Day where customers will be served light snacks and be offered give-aways.