BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- After four years of sterling service and accountability to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Government of National Unity will hold two church services, one in St. Kitts and the other in Nevis, as part of its Anniversary Calendar of Activities under the theme “TEAM UNITY: Making Dreams a Reality in Every Community!”

The first church service will be held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Nevis on Feb. 17, while the second will take place at the Zion Moravian Church in St. Kitts on Feb. 24.

The government will praise and thanking God for all its accomplishments since taking office on February 16, 2015.

Some of these accomplishments include the boom in the tourism industry, including the welcoming of the one millionth cruise passenger; the well-received Poverty Alleviation Programme, which gives households earning less than $3,000 a month an extra $500; the Government’s Roof Repair Programme, which has seen hundreds of roofs repaired after the passages of category five hurricanes Irma and Maria; and Unity Housing Solutions Programme that has seen hundreds becoming home owners.

Every sector in the society has benefited: from Health to Education, from Agriculture to Sport, Youth and Culture, and beyond.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris often says, “to God be the glory.”