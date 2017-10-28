CIC sought additional VAT reduction Day could only agree to One

And the 2017 Reduce VAT Day will be December 15 with a request for a second such day from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC) being rejected by the government.

Since the introduction of VAT consumers in St. Kitts and Nevis look forward to the annual reduce VAT Day, where for 24 hours the VAT rate will be reduced to seven percent from the regular 17 percent.

The day often has consumers taking advantage of the reduce tax rate to buy new cars, building materials and various other goods and services.

Last week the Cabinet decided that St. Kitts and Nevis would have the usual discounted VAT Rate Day in December.

In addition to the Discounted VAT Rate Day, the Cabinet decided from December 1st to December 31st, 2017 packages of foodstuff would be allowed free of duty and taxes for the first four hundred pounds (400 lbs.). Gift packages and the passenger allowance up to a threshold valued at two hundred US dollars (USD$200) would also be allowed free of duty and taxes.

The Cabinet also approved concessions for several hotel projects, given their potential to spur economic growth and job creation.

CIC President Josa Rosa says, “The VAT day continues to be an important day for the private sector an are going to be pushing to ensure that it happens year after year, not only for the sales of the business people but also for the people that can save some money and get everything they want without going out the island.”

He noted that the money spent will remain in the country and be circulated in the economy. “It is money that would stay here, and if you don’t do that many times it is going to go someplace else and not here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Rosa revealed the CIC was lobbying to get two VAT reduction days but could only agree to one. “We have always been asking for two days, but the government is reluctant to increase to two days. It is something that we would like to do but it is not something that would happen. “We are satisfied with one day (December 15) but we would continue to see if we can get it expanded to two days.”