Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis attended the Second Annual National Prayer Gathering at the Zion Moravian Church Monday evening in a service featuring robust praise, worship and prayers from officiating pastors and church leaders from the Christian community throughout St. Kitts.

Members of the Federal Cabinet also participated in the event, where more than 25 special prayers were offered for the twin-island Federation, including prayers for the youth, the church, health, peace and security.

“It was a very good activity. I left there feeling blessed,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during Tuesday’s sitting of the Federal Parliament.

Other Cabinet members in attendance included Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards; Senior Minister, the Honourable Vance Amory; Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron.; and Cabinet Secretary Josephine Huggins.

The prime minister commended the religious community for “undertaking this very important activity in the life of our nation.”