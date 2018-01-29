Citizens encouraged to seek Taiwan ICDF Scholarship opportunities

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts-Nevis citizens are eligible to apply to the 2018 Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarship Program, which covers airfare to and from Taiwan; housing; tuition, credit and insurance fees; and textbook costs for scholarship recipients pursuing bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees. The scholarship program also provides a monthly allowance for food and miscellaneous living expenses.

Scholarships are available for Ph.D. study in the following:

Tropical Agriculture

International Health

Global Health and Health Security

Scholarships are available for study at the master’s level in a number of dynamic fields, including the following

Cultural and Creative Industries

Tropical Agriculture

Agricultural Economics

Educational Leadership and Management Development

International Studies

Information Systems and Applications

International Health

Aquaculture Technology and Management

Environment Sustainable Development

Mechanical Engineering

Electric Power Engineering

Nursing

Tropical Medicine

Health Care Administration

Business Administration

specialization in Technology Management.

Scholarships are available for undergraduate programs providing in-demand skills in courses of study that include the following:

Business Administration

Tropical Agriculture

Mechanical Engineering

International Business and Trade

Journalism and Mass Communication

Agribusiness

For the complete list of eligible programs financed by the ICDF Scholarship, see http://www.icdf.org.tw/public/Attachment/81261536274.pdf.

All applicants are to apply to the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) through the St. Kitts-Nevis Ministry of Education before Friday, March 16.

First step: Applicants must complete an online application. The online application system will be closed March 16. To access the system, click on the following link: http://web.icdf.org.tw/ICDF_TSP/WelcomeStart.aspx. After completing the online application, applicants should print and sign it and submit that signed copy along with the other application documents to the St. Kitts-Nevis Ministry of Education.

Other requisite application documents also include the following:

A photocopy of applicant’s passport or other document showing proof of nationality.

A photocopy of applicant’s highest-level diploma and academic transcripts. Please note that if not issued by a Taiwanese educational institution, these documents must be certified by the St. Kitts-Nevis Ministry of Education, then authenticated by the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan). If these documents are not in Chinese or English, a Chinese or English translation should be provided.

Two letters of reference.

Any other documents specifically requested by the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Please note that each applicant can only apply for one program at a time. The applicant also needs to submit a separate program application to his or her chosen university in Taiwan. Each applicant is expected to visit the website of the program offered by the university, provide all enrollment application documents, print them out and sign, and mail them to the university. The university should receive the applicant’s enrollment application package before the deadline set by each program.

Please contact the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) at 465-2421 if you have questions about the ICDF scholarship. For further information, please click on the following link: http://www.icdf.org.tw/ct.asp?xItem=12505&CtNode=30316&mp=2.