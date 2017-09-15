Citizens, residents impressed with work done at Heroes Park

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The stage is now set for the hosting of the annual National Heroes Day observance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the historic National Heroes Park located adjacent to the Kim Collins Highway, and already citizens and residents are expressing their delight at the transformation that has taken place there.

Saturday’s ceremony, scheduled to commence at 8 a.m., will honour all five of the nation’s most illustrious sons of the soil for their remarkable legacy and lasting impact on national development.

After a year of work, an essentially empty plot of land has been transformed into a remarkable site fitting to host the monuments and related historical information on the lives and contributions of the late Excellencies Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir C. A. Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France and Sir Simeon Daniel, as well as that of the nation’s only living national hero, the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.

To date, structures, including the fence, entry booth and monument base, are already completed. Benches for patrons of the facility have also been placed along the pathway.

“Quite a lot of work has gone into making the kind of beautiful transformation that we are now witnessing,” said the prime minister, the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, during a visit to the facility Friday. “Last year when we came, this was basically barren land, and the promise was that out of the barren land something beautiful would be developed and created for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Although it is not yet 100 percent complete, everyone who has come into this park has been amazed at the transformation that has been done by the Team Unity administration,”

The Republic of China (Taiwan) contributed EC$2 million toward the construction of the National Heroes Park. Resident Taiwanese Ambassador His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou, who also got a first-hand look at the work being done at the facility today, said he is quite impressed with what has taken place at the National Heroes Park.

He added, “The Team Unity government has made a very good design of the National Heroes Park and we can see here that it is very beautiful and in the future, the five national heroes’ statues will be properly erected here permanently. This is for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to remember their contributions to the country.”

Resident Audrey Alleyne also expressed her satisfaction with the work to date at the National Heroes Park.

“I was really taken back because even though I would drive past and see the activity, I never thought that this would have been the transformation that I’m seeing taking place here today,” she said. “It was really a shock to me and it’s an awesome venue. I think [people] should come out and look at what has taken place here.”

While commenting on the progress that has taken place in just one year, Steve Milner of Kier Construction stated, “I was quite impressed, very impressed with what I’m seeing. I was here last year when the prime minister announced that this would be a heroes park and there was nothing here and to see this develop now for this year’s celebration to be held here, with the park looking as it does with the grass, the pathway and the landscaping, I think the government of St. Kitts has done a tremendous job to be able to honour their national heroes in this way.”

Upon completion, the National Heroes Park will also include a welcome center, kiosks, an amphitheater and a pavilion.